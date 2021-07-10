Serge Topjian Sells 10,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Serge Topjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97.

MAX opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -249.00. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 285,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at about $9,212,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

