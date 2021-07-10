Serum (SRM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $50.81 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $157.43 million and approximately $50.81 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00009359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.39 or 0.00883983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

