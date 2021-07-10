SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 81.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 99.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 148.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

