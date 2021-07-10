SG Americas Securities LLC Has $667,000 Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,462,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after buying an additional 385,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after buying an additional 505,070 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

