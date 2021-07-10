SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 328.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

