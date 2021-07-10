SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,447 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,458 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,447 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

