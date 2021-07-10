Shadows (DOWS) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $433,470.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shadows has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.87 or 0.00878545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044228 BTC.

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

