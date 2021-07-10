Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.12 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

