Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after acquiring an additional 69,977 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

SHAK stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

