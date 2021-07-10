Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) fell 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 1,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 18,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAWLF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

