Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Lowers Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 228,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,335 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $842,580.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.40. 183,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,187. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

