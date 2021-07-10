Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.07% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. 48,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,662. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

