Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will post sales of $127.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $509.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $521.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $923.40 million, with estimates ranging from $812.50 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In other news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $748.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.76. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.