Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shiseido in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shiseido currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

