Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,885.83 ($24.64).

Get Entain alerts:

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,870 ($24.43) on Thursday. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The firm has a market cap of £10.95 billion and a PE ratio of 190.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,715.80.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.