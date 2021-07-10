ShowHand (HAND) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $65,550.35 and approximately $97.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00053741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.30 or 0.00884024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005336 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

