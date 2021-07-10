Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.83. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.27 million. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.