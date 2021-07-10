Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $245.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.