Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Reaches Market Cap of $121,911.66

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $121,911.66 and $78.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00024735 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001326 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002935 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,904,822 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.