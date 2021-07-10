Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.98. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 263,793 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 211.68% and a negative return on equity of 96.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 141,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of Sino-Global Shipping America at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

