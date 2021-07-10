SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post sales of $581.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $577.00 million and the highest is $586.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $350.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million.

SKYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. 269,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,358. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.86 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 508,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after buying an additional 475,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after buying an additional 295,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after buying an additional 228,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.