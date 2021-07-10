SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.58. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 283,652 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.