SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SLR Investment by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SLR Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.