SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SLR Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.