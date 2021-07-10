SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce sales of $393.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.21 million and the highest is $503.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $169.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 481.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 244,514 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. 1,999,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

