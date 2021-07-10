SmartKey Trading Down 14.3% This Week (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $23.77 million and $521,640.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00053754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00876691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044462 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

