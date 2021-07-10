Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,795.60 ($23.46).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,570.50 ($20.52) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,544.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

