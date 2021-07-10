S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $102,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $419.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

