SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 134,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 20,697 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35.

