Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

