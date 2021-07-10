Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $984.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NYSE:SPB opened at $82.07 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,094,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

