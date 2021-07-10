Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 140,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

