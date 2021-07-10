SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post $91.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the highest is $91.50 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $75.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $371.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.69 million to $373.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $412.21 million, with estimates ranging from $410.30 million to $417.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. The company had a trading volume of 72,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

