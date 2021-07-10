Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAGKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of SAGKF stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.