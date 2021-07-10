Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Shares Up 0.7%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.07. 177,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 310,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.

