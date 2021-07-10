Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce $4.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.29 billion and the lowest is $4.06 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $16.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $16.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $138,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after buying an additional 102,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

