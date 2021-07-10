Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $28.43

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $24.51. Steel Partners shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 2,225 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 15.47%.

In other news, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 15,919 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,124. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 12,500 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 15.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 31.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.