Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Stelco to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.33.

TSE STLC opened at C$36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -204.44. Stelco has a one year low of C$7.27 and a one year high of C$39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

