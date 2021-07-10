Stephens Inc. AR Sells 736 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Abiomed by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Abiomed by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $324.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.75. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

