Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

NASDAQ STRL opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $648.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

