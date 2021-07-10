Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Zhihu Put Options (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,920 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 947% compared to the typical daily volume of 279 put options.

NYSE ZH opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

