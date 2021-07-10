STRAKS Market Cap Reaches $44,635.10 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $44,635.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,408.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,087.52 or 0.06248427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.66 or 0.01474640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00396465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00145205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.00624549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00413241 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00319271 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

