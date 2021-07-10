Streamr 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.65 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Streamr has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.0945 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $84.32 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00053794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.30 or 0.00877488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,339 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

