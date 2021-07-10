Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $81.76 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $156,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 152,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 523.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 51,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.