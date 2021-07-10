Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $49.82 on Friday. Sumco has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $716.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumco will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

