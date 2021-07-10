Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce sales of $59.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $67.20 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $42.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $230.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.97 million to $250.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $338.62 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $28,832,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 526,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $19,185,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $36.43. 1,865,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,076. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

