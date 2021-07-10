Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 2,657.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,270 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Suzano by 308.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Suzano by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 10.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Suzano by 24.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.50. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 90.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

