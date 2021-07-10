SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper Sells 395 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $575.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $569.32. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $202.39 and a 12-month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

