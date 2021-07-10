Swap (XWP) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $318,469.87 and approximately $1,023.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,552,640 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

