Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

BIOVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $436.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Research analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

